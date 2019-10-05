Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Upped Its Position by $333,324; Mattel (MAT) Share Value Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Raised Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 1,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 5,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 385.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 88,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 1.45 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 19/04/2018 – Mattel names former Maker Studios executive as CEO after Georgiadis quits; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 26, SIZE OF THE BOARD WILL BE DECREASED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – IN CONNECTION WITH HER RESIGNATION, GEORGIADIS IS NOT ENTITLED TO SEPARATION PAYMENTS/BENEFITS, UNVESTED EQUITY HELD BY HER WILL BE FORFEITED; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – MAT BOARD REQUESTS 13M SHRS FOR AUG. ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT AWARDS; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL: YNON KREIZ NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30,470 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies L P, New York-based fund reported 52,248 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 29,230 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Jnba accumulated 100 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.67M shares. Next Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 364 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 139,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 49,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 531,616 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,848 shares. 300 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 209,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Mattel Proves It’s Still Got Game in Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mattel Earnings: Can the Company Get Its Sales Back on Track? – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Mattel Inc Stock Fell Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mattel Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cost Saving Initiatives Drive Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 23, 2018.