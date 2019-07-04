Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Financial Architects Lowered Its Stake by $712,816 as Stock Value Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Holder St Germain D J Co Has Decreased Holding

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 199,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 2,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,854 shares to 27,804 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 87,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 216,578 shares to 623,883 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 86,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO).

