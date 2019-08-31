Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding; Carmax (KMX) Stock Price Rose While Akre Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 82,746 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 1,468 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co holds 54,121 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 65,396 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 0.11% or 11,889 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont invested in 1,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ipg Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Chevy Chase Holding has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Voya Management owns 85,892 shares. Pension Serv owns 238,575 shares. 270 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assoc. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Qs Ltd Llc holds 4,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 10,943 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).