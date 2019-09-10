Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.64 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Position in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by $635,968 as Shares Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 947 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $250.09. About 668,616 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.03 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Group Inc Inc accumulated 575,027 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 37,407 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 144,933 shares in its portfolio. 836 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 4,340 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 35,200 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 85,222 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1,110 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 53,428 shares. 149,989 are owned by Kennedy Management. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 3,611 shares stake. 119,444 are held by Geode Capital Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 2,408 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.90M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

