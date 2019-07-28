Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Jbf Capital Holds Holding in Arc Document Solutions (ARC)

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.21M market cap company. It closed at $1.82 lastly. It is up 4.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC)

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’ve Been Boasting For 3 Weeks About What I Got Right, Time To Confess What I Got Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 93,443 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 93,090 shares. State Street Corp owns 43,676 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 1.33M shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 19,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 285,587 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 69,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 1.08M shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.48M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rbf Limited Liability Company accumulated 496,960 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 2.79M shares.