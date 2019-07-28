Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Cut Stake; Gamco Investors Et Al Has Raised Matthews Intl Cl A (MATW) Stake by $3.05 Million; Valuation Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (MATW) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 84,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 291,498 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 206,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 62,825 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 29.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 22/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/03/2018 – U.S. SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR APEC MATTHEWS TO VISIT TAIWAN MARCH 12; 07/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons To Work On Deals For Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett; 24/05/2018 – Real Estalker: Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cards Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 12/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: 4-star forward Matthews becomes West Virginia’s prized late addition; 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 15/03/2018 – Philly Metro: NFL free agent rumors: Eagles in on Martellus Bennett, Jeremy Maclin, Jordan Matthews?; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP – REAFFIRMS RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2018

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 6,470 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 119 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 2,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Foundry Prns stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 327,603 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). First Advsr Lp stated it has 39,904 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 5,728 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc invested in 79,549 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW).