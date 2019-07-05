Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Upped Its Stake by $12.43 Million; Albany Intl (AIN) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 942.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 19,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,353 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 2,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 34,626 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 370.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 43,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 11,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $285.63. About 330,422 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP) by 173,703 shares to 128,897 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 286,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,900 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,073 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 59,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company accumulated 75,144 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 23,510 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 424,153 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 27,433 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 38,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 290,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 48,224 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

