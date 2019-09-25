Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $489,270; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 39,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 145,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, up from 105,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 1.03M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $285,000, down from 2,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82M shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.93 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 124,430 shares to 160,431 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 24,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,627 shares to 54,960 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 349,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).