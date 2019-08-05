Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Trimmed Position by $4.94 Million; Cambridge Financial Group Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 65,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, down from 82,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $285.66. About 218,503 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25B, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.2. About 899,921 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 23.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 92 shares to 24,039 shares, valued at $7.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 14.76 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

