Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Lowered Holding by $617,760; Cushing Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management analyzed 2,160 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $282.08. About 14,317 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 65.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 90,677 shares as the company's stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 229,438 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 138,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 19,950 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500.



Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,280 shares to 15,356 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 428,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).