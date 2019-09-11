Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Holding; Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Stock Value Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1622.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 58,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 62,004 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $252.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 48.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 746,041 shares traded or 48.83% up from the average. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $110 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 05/03/2018 Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Clarifies AGM Meeting Location; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TTI’s profit will be $1.26 million for 45.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office invested in 12,385 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 18.60 million shares. Sei Invs reported 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Millennium Limited Liability reported 70,317 shares stake. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Cwm Ltd holds 450 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 65,166 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 281,453 shares stake. Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.03% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0% or 19,849 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 43,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies has 452,870 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 161,573 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 239 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares to 234,061 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

