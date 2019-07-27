Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined While Proffitt & Goodson Trimmed Its Position by $1.09 Million; Private Trust Co Trimmed General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Holding by $710,983 as Stock Declined

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,924 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 12,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.74 million shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Dow Pulls Back; Nasdaq Hits a New High – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares to 3,053 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 2,014 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 8,320 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Management Lc reported 296 shares. Fort LP holds 5,569 shares. Epoch Partners invested in 0.07% or 96,386 shares. Greatmark Investment holds 4,620 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lvw Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,214 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Td Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP has 0.28% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Reaves W H And has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,240 shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.11% or 1,350 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3,860 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,537 shares.