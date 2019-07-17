Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined While Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased by $1.09 Million Its Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Northpointe Capital Has Raised Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 5,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,663 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 13,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $305.63. About 793,947 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $78.61B market cap company.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.54 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).