Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined While Delta Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.64 Million; Union Pac (UNP) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63 million shares traded or 29.53% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 4.76M shares traded or 49.43% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.27 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,922 shares to 23,697 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 5,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,741 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.