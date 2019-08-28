Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Verus Financial Partners Has Boosted Its Stake; Camarda Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 5.56 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $254.83. About 844,549 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

