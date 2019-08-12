Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Its Holding by $1.09 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.08M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares to 31,041 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Inc invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.85 million shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 772,576 shares. Blackrock holds 0.17% or 133.00 million shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 85,134 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 125,273 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 2.25 million shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta holds 0.41% or 111,977 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ftb Advsrs owns 2,549 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 369,663 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv owns 42,147 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 692,649 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 14,054 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

