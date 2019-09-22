Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Stake; Winslow Capital Management Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Has Decreased by $280.56 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 73.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 589,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.96 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 116,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 246,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.57 million, down from 362,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,294 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $420.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 326,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.