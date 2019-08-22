Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Raised At&T (T) Holding by $650,101

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $264.92. About 189,272 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 3.49 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,444 shares to 13,502 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).