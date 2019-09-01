Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Delta Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.64 Million Its Holding; As Agco (AGCO) Market Value Rose, Wellington Management Group Llp Has Decreased Stake by $3.26 Million

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 47,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.17M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 386,230 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Corp accumulated 0.01% or 16,282 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 104,925 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Nomura Inc holds 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 10,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Parametrica Mngmt holds 0.93% or 6,308 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 17,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Highstreet Asset Management has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 28,045 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,900 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Corporation. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 9,420 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,302 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 8.32M shares to 22.18M shares, valued at $138.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 118,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

