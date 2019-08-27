Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Trimmed Holding by $316,274; Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $1.79 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 11,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,721 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $157.3. About 347,346 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 1,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 5,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $261.28. About 265,034 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 38,106 shares to 315,258 shares, valued at $89.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,443 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 112,338 shares. Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 5,910 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Mgmt holds 3,150 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 175,350 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,851 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.49% or 5.70M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 5.75 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 44,701 shares. 1,497 were reported by Sigma Counselors. Bailard owns 5,983 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors, a Florida-based fund reported 36,910 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 85,511 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,000 shares.

