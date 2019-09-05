Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Auxier Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Rayonier (RYN) Stake Boosted by St Germain D J Co Inc

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $249.85. About 1.52M shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 120,344 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Blair William & Communication Il accumulated 67,151 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 1,125 shares. Blackhill invested in 0.04% or 8,250 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Third Avenue Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Stevens First Principles Investment reported 76,381 shares stake. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 5,196 shares. D E Shaw And Company invested in 0% or 53,446 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 39,173 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 179,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 19.70 million shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,271 shares to 144,978 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 796,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,210 shares, and cut its stake in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH).

