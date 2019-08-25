Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Auxier Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Share Price Rose, Holder Suntrust Banks Increased Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 19,655 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 11,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 466,910 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.A) by 47,000 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).