Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Declined While Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted by $2.31 Million Its Holding; Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stake by $787,380 as Shares Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 17,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 28,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmission Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 51,630 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $305.55. About 269,441 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.68M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $128,475 activity. 2,030 shares valued at $101,520 were sold by Harker William R on Friday, January 18.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,990 shares to 87,239 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Long (CLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 225,362 shares. New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Cibc World holds 0.16% or 432,993 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 281,449 shares. Bluecrest owns 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 8,132 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Company owns 30,264 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 324,477 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 87,900 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 218,924 shares. Spectrum Mgmt accumulated 12,335 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.22% or 47,522 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

