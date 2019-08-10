Anthem (ANTM) Position Upped by Norinchukin Bank The; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut Position

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 1,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 48,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 47,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 4,939 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 182,424 are held by Financial Advisers Llc. Moreover, Telos Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bailard reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Annex Advisory Services reported 2,106 shares. Epoch Partners stated it has 678,376 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 15,825 shares. Montag A & Assoc Inc accumulated 22,482 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has 12,906 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability invested in 18,026 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tru Co Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 23,236 shares. 11 were reported by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Private Trust Com Na holds 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,815 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.