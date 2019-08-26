Anthem (ANTM) Position Has Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd; Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holder Grace & White Upped Its Stake by $681,016 as Stock Price Rose

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 146,713 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.11B, up from 139,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 429,767 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 17,357 shares to 200,163 shares, valued at $9.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,422 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

