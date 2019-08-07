Anthem (ANTM) Position Has Increased by Element Capital Management Llc; Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holding Has Raised by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 1,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 22,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 21,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.04. About 1.11M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 93,425 shares to 68,796 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 11,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,805 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

