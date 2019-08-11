Anthem (ANTM) Position Has Increased by Egerton Capital Uk Llp; Clearbridge Investments Has Raised Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) as Stock Price Declined

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 176.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 443,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 694,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22 million, up from 250,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 221128.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 707,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 707,931 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 2.32 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 131,186 shares to 589,236 shares, valued at $41.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 70,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).