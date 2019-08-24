Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Suvretta Capital Management Cut Stake; First American Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR)

First American Bank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 2.75M shares traded or 168.80% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt reported 2,205 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 10 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 144,107 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 97,642 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.09% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,178 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,857 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 35,898 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 248 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 282,781 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEMAX) by 18,412 shares to 93,242 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (Prn) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P (SDY).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Care.com, AngloGold Ashanti, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing MAX troubles has airline CEO cursing mad – Wichita Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Other Stocks to Sell As Boeing Tumbles – Investorplace.com” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing stock rises on reported findings from Ethiopian 737 MAX crash – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).