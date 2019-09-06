Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed Position by $307,450; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Maintained by New England Research & Management Inc

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 74,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 6.59M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb analyzed 1,075 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $251.1. About 1.10M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year's $3.81 per share. ANTM's profit will be $1.28B for 13.08 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 13.08 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 90,970 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Cap owns 2.16 million shares. Invesco Limited has 67.18 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 143,903 shares. Wealthquest, Ohio-based fund reported 5,912 shares. Moreover, Jones Finance Lllp has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 53,953 shares. 5,278 are held by Oxbow Advisors Llc. Atlantic Union Natl Bank holds 2.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 138,981 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 1.17% or 53,850 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr accumulated 62,512 shares. Sageworth Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 77,630 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 369,595 shares.