Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Pointstate Capital LP Boosted Position; As Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Stock Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Its Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 140,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.64M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965.19M, down from 39.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.49 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 874.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 190,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 212,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.98 million, up from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 263,483 shares to 156,050 shares, valued at $41.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Anthem (ANTM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Crude-carrying ship pulls into new Corpus Christi dock – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipelines Reports Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) CEO Willie Chiang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. sold $318.28M worth of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Monday, September 23.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 795,990 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $90.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 99,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 526,392 shares. Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 17,315 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.11% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 205,885 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fin Service Advsr has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 1,209 are owned by Svcs Corp. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Citadel Advisors Lc has 591,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 2.41M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Alps reported 6.73% stake. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3,220 shares. Ptnrs Group Hldgs Ag invested in 28,078 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory invested in 0.03% or 651,879 shares. Weiss Multi owns 240,807 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 10,368 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80 million for 12.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.