Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered by $638,575 Its Position; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Declined, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding by $360,296

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 1.53 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 15/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL-RIO.AX; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 27/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged @RioTinto and two former top executives; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $275.53. About 975,033 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA) by 14,965 shares to 130,429 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Val (IJS) by 2,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

