Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Holding by $5.28 Million; Alpine Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 16.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 18,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 565,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.23 million, down from 583,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $250.4. About 886,457 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95M shares to 10.18 million shares, valued at $122.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.93M are owned by Natixis Advisors Lp. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.11% or 20,143 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff And Company holds 0.83% or 13,209 shares. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 3,835 shares. Advantage Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 800 shares. Tt Intll holds 1.52% or 122,170 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cutter And Comm Brokerage has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wharton Business Group Ltd stated it has 38,898 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.32% or 124,121 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company invested in 3.14% or 613,908 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 57,193 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 182,231 shares. 3G Cap Prtn Limited Partnership reported 958,838 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 13.04 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 736,620 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $55.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 98,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).