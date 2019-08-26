Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Position by $313.64 Million; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 6.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 billion, up from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. It closed at $260.38 lastly. It is down 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 11,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 89,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, down from 100,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 3.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 377,626 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $115.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,642 shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Lc, a California-based fund reported 16,375 shares. Waverton Inv Limited reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Essex Investment Ltd reported 22,603 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Twin Mngmt has invested 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lpl Finance Lc holds 0.26% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Kopp Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,442 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,614 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 11,888 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0.98% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10.33M are held by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,914 shares to 69,349 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Bond Index (BNDX) by 13,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK).