Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Raised Position; Sterling Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) as Stock Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $259.62. About 56,481 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 3671.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.67M, up from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 295,746 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares to 53,523 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,655 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More news for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Deltec Asset has 0.49% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 43,500 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Korea reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 24,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 3.27 million shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 12,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.12% or 851,583 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 34,823 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Limited Company holds 3.49% or 158,902 shares. Mufg Americas holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com holds 111,851 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 7,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,695 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 4,067 are owned by Snow Capital Management L P.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K. – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Delta pit bull ban hits roadblock, DOT shortens leash – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta to recruit 1,000 new flight attendants for 2020 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Both Top Hedge Funds and Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 40,195 shares to 518,025 shares, valued at $51.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 28,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,023 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).