Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.21 Million; Toron Capital Markets Has Boosted Position in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $657,490 as Share Price Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18 million shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 8,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 934,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.91M, up from 925,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 498,027 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20; 19/04/2018 – ROOTS CORP ROOT.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$14; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Confident Exposures Identified Related to Customer Data Have Been Closed Off; 05/04/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CEO WHITE BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – ON MAY 27, FRAUDSTERS CONTACTED CO CLAIMING THEY POSSESS CERTAIN PERSONAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR LIMITED NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available; 29/05/2018 – BMO SAYS CLIENTS WON’T LOSE MONEY FROM INCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA IN TORONTO AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares to 953,600 shares, valued at $57.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 208,778 shares to 469,072 shares, valued at $19.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 219,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,626 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

