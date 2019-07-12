Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Cut Holding by $638,575; Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) by 86.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 329,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,393 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 380,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Build America Bond T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 22,050 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $308.07. About 439,788 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,311 shares to 49,451 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management Limited has invested 0.07% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 190,270 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Lc has 0.05% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 10,410 shares. California-based Schnieders Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Sit Invest Associates accumulated 195,101 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 486,307 shares. Fiera Capital owns 13,167 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 0% or 6,301 shares. Evergreen Limited Co holds 13,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 17,469 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 0.01% or 15,526 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 63,034 shares in its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 4,395 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 2.68% or 562,373 shares.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex U (VEU) by 15,688 shares to 141,769 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Tot Mkt (BND) by 9,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.