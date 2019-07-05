Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Decreased Its Position; Sio Capital Management Has Upped Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 86,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 167,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.40M market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 218,987 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 58.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 21/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Lauren Silvernail Resigns as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Revance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS -SOME MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, EXISTING FINANCE TEAM TO ASSUME DUTIES,RESPONSIBILITIES OF CFO OFFICE ON INTERIM BASIS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Revance to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold RVNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.01% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 2.04 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. World Invsts holds 0.01% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) or 5.74 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 3,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Phoenix Investment Adviser Ltd has 0.17% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 4,900 shares. 48 are held by Pnc Financial Services Grp. The California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.03% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Fmr Lc holds 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) or 64,325 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 2.10 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 71,300 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 18,371 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 26,000 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.03% or 11,100 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,106 activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,817 shares, and cut its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcap 600 (IJR) by 7,685 shares to 48,766 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA) by 14,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf.

