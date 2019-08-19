Anthem (ANTM) Holding Raised by Verus Financial Partners Inc; Stewart & Patten Co Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Market Value Declined

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 1.23M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 26,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 64,826 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 91,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 55,554 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 161,707 shares. Field And Main State Bank has 14,225 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 353,812 shares. Ent Svcs Corporation reported 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westchester Cap Mngmt stated it has 4.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrow Financial has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Atria Ltd has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,606 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.03% or 593,391 shares. Heathbridge Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.12% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Inc has 1.94M shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Company reported 4,660 shares stake. Old Dominion Cap Management holds 1.62% or 61,075 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares to 244,475 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

