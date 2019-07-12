Anthem (ANTM) Holding Maintained by Loews Corp; Veritas Investment Management Llp Trimmed Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $12.66 Million as Shares Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83M, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 3.12M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $15.96 during the last trading session, reaching $303.88. About 2.56 million shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,410 are held by Horizon Investments Ltd. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.34M shares. Fort LP invested in 0.5% or 28,313 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Century Companies holds 0.15% or 1.69 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc stated it has 4.65% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,302 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 2.33 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 0.03% or 11,279 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,632 shares. Jones Lllp invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Dana Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,255 shares to 931,762 shares, valued at $67.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 408,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).