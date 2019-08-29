Anthem (ANTM) Holding Lifted by Verus Financial Partners Inc; Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake Has Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 38,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.44M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 115,097 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $257.02. About 213,931 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22,092 shares to 130,849 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMBS) by 189,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,338 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2,286 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Management. Blackrock reported 14.46 million shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 650 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 109,845 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 17,939 shares. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 91,513 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 169,739 shares. Cordasco Ntwk reported 600 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Old Point Services N A holds 0.23% or 4,000 shares. Maverick Ltd invested in 0.03% or 22,090 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.06% or 965,941 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 9,771 shares. Waddell And Reed stated it has 551,907 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,990 shares.