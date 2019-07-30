Anthem (ANTM) Holding Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3345.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 1,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, up from 37 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $299.07. About 473,847 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,906 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 36,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 4.35M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 63,870 shares to 1,785 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 24,577 shares to 82,562 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).