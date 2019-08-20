Anthem (ANTM) Holding Held by Tiger Eye Capital Llc; California State Teachers Retirement System Stake in Exelon (EXC) Lowered by $2.00 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 39,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.01 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 3.56 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Inc accumulated 20,822 shares. Ferguson Wellman holds 1% or 585,686 shares. Private Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,354 shares. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,153 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 8.22 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% or 197,312 shares. Pinnacle Financial stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Natixis Advsrs Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,915 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Waddell And Reed Financial reported 1.61M shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.47% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Baltimore has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.96 million shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4,276 shares to 966,445 shares, valued at $69.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,858 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).