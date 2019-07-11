Anthem (ANTM) Holding Has Lifted by Clough Capital Partners L P; Washington Trust Bank Stake in Keycorp (KEY) Has Boosted by $321,705 as Market Valuation Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 30,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, up from 35,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $287.92. About 1.03M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 636.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 21,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, up from 3,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 7.30 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 55,800 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,710 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 62,752 shares to 5,004 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,202 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset stated it has 62,438 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brant Point Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.45% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 1.59 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Hldg has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 1.17 million shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,000 shares stake. United Ser Automobile Association reported 4.60M shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 42,337 shares. 76,200 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Lc. Mendon Capital Advsr has 100,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc owns 116,411 shares. Intact Invest has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 17,000 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha owns 167,165 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Country Club Tru Co Na owns 375,158 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Should Use Prime Day to Promote Amazon Key – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amneal Announces Restructuring Plan, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.