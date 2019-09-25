Anthem (ANTM) Holding Has Increased by Stanley Capital Management Llc; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Westpac Banking Decreased Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95M, up from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82 million shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 40,428 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 billion, down from 42,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 534,468 shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 110,100 shares to 362,100 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,258 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,272 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.03% or 929,385 shares. 42,116 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Citigroup Inc holds 155,174 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2.48 million shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 14,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). The Texas-based Next Group has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 8.90 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd accumulated 18,434 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co owns 1,760 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 29,970 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 97,463 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 51.16 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 1,443 shares to 13,270 shares, valued at $1.76 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).