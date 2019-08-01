Anthem (ANTM) Holding Has Increased by Loews Corp; Brookfield Property Partners L (BPY) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Position by $14.14 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L (BPY) by 67.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 707,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 341,828 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 112,076 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $295.44. About 337,564 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 144,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 13,311 shares to 209,549 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 13,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.32% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 36.19 million shares. Burgundy Asset holds 1.17% or 5.55 million shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Mcdonald Capital Invsts Inc Ca has 24,300 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 252,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 16,109 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Company has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bb&T Lc has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Sg Americas Llc holds 6,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 3.49 million shares.