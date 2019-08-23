Anthem (ANTM) Holding Has Boosted by Verus Financial Partners Inc; Manatuck Hill Partners Boosted Its Foot Locker (FL) Stake by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Declined

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.32M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 5.46% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 5.02M shares traded or 22.27% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 117,675 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.63% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Northpointe Limited Liability Com has invested 1.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Group One Trading LP holds 7,806 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Corp holds 85,024 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Earnest Partners Llc holds 61 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.1% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Gw Henssler & Associate owns 6,338 shares. Boston reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Jane Street Group Llc reported 328,063 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,907 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

