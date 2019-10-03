Anthem (ANTM) Holder Wealth Architects Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; As Amtech Sys (ASYS) Valuation Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lifted by $2.15 Million Its Stake

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $237.9. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS) by 260.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 429,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.68% . The hedge fund held 593,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amtech Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 69,123 shares traded or 75.96% up from the average. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.39 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $332.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,661 shares to 417,931 shares, valued at $32.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

