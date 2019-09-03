Anthem (ANTM) Holder Verus Financial Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $592,020 as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, King Wealth Management Group Increased Its Position by $498,771

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares to 31,670 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,584 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

