Anthem (ANTM) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Raised Position by $2.31 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Holding Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $268.79. About 573,490 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 1,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 5,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $226.73. About 760,455 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Resolution Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 457,171 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aspiriant Limited Co has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Buckingham Asset Ltd holds 7,165 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj & stated it has 407,468 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Livingston Group Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 3,162 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northeast Investment Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,428 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com owns 172,929 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc reported 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1.11 million are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.52M shares. Bbr Limited Liability Company has 1,048 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 22,940 shares to 764,370 shares, valued at $38.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 13,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

