Anthem (ANTM) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Were Volatile

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $298.83. About 404,236 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. $1.82 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by Rogers Adam. Swick Gregory sold $987,351 worth of stock or 2,974 shares. Shares for $176,290 were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Thursday, February 7. Phenicie John C sold 5,000 shares worth $1.66M. SCHERR MARC D had sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14M. Shares for $23.49 million were sold by SCHERR SCOTT on Friday, February 8.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares to 8,783 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited has 1,675 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 52,707 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 29,518 shares. 113 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank. Loomis Sayles Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,155 shares. Pointstate Cap LP holds 15,000 shares. Washington Capital Management holds 0.64% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Marsico Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% or 15,667 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,624 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17 million shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $542.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.